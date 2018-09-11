App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agencies taking effective action against fugitives: Rajnath

In a reply over Choksi's recent video, Singh said that it was for the first time in history when the government had enacted effective laws to deal with such fugitives.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the central agencies were taking effective action against bank-fraud accused Mehul Choksi and others who have fled the country.

In a reply over Choksi's recent video, Singh told reporters that it was for the first time in history when the government had enacted effective laws to deal with such fugitives.

"Be assured, our government is taking effective action against those who fled from the country after committing bank frauds... Action would be taken in future too," the Union minister said.

Asked about Kerala Independent MLA P C George's remarks against a nun who was allegedly raped by a bishop, Singh said the use of derogatory words by a people's representative was nothing but a sign of the declining standards of the present politics.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.