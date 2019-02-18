After Pulwama attack, Bollywood’s top association bans Pakistani artistes from working in India

Pakistani artistes working in India has never gone down well with a huge section of the Indian society. And in light of the Pulwama terror attack, the film industry has taken strong action by calling for a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry.



All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/UPCWC5LFAk

— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also said if any organization insists on working with Pakistani artistes, they will be banned by AICWA and strong action will be taken against them.

Even the music industry is feeling the ban pressure as late last week, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asked music companies to discontinue working with Pakistani singers.

The party also warned the companies that if the music firms don’t stop working with Pakistani singers, they will be taking action against them in their own style.

T-Series, who had recently joined hands with two Pakistani singers — Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan — has not listed their songs on YouTube.

However, there has been no written communication by the party and they have also verbally communicated to companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music, among others.

Pakistani artistes faced a similar backlash in 2016 after the Uri attacks when MNS had given a 48-hour deadline to all Pakistani artistes to leave India.