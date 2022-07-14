After panipuri, Mamata Banerjee prepares momos in Darjeeling stall | Watch

Two days after serving panipuri or "phuchka" as it is popularly called in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lend a hand at making momos at a stall in Darjeeling.

Dressed in her trademark white saree, the Trinamool Congress chief is seen sitting with a local shopkeeper rolling the dough, inserting the filling and then folding it up into the dumpling.

Mamata Banerjee was in the city to meet the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The West Bengal Chief Minister seems to be making a tradition out of this as during a previous visit in March this year, she had helped prepare the hugely popular local delicacy with women of a self-help group. The video of the incident went viral on social media.