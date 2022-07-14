English
    After panipuri, Mamata Banerjee prepares momos in Darjeeling stall | Watch

    Mamata Banerjee was in the city to meet the Governor of West Bengal and the Chief Minister of Assam.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 14, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
    Mamata Banerjee at a stall in Darjeeling. (Screengrab from video shared by ANI)

    Mamata Banerjee at a stall in Darjeeling. (Screengrab from video shared by ANI)


    Two days after serving panipuri or "phuchka" as it is popularly called in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lend a hand at making momos at a stall in Darjeeling.

    Dressed in her trademark white saree, the Trinamool Congress chief is seen sitting with a local shopkeeper rolling the dough, inserting the filling and then folding it up into the dumpling.

    Here's how social media users reacted to the video:



    Mamata Banerjee was in the city to meet the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    The West Bengal Chief Minister seems to be making a tradition out of this as during a previous visit in March this year, she had helped prepare the hugely popular local delicacy with women of a self-help group. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

     

     

     
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Assam #Darjeeling #Himanta Biswa Sarma #Mamata Banerjee #MoMo #TMC #Trinamool Congress #west bengal
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 05:57 pm
