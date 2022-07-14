After panipuri, Mamata Banerjee prepares momos in Darjeeling stall | Watch

Mamata Banerjee at a stall in Darjeeling. (Screengrab from video shared by ANI)

Two days after serving panipuri or "phuchka" as it is popularly called in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lend a hand at making momos at a stall in Darjeeling.



#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee displayed her culinary skills as she prepared momos at a local stall in Darjeeling earlier today pic.twitter.com/rcd10keMwt

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Dressed in her trademark white saree, the Trinamool Congress chief is seen sitting with a local shopkeeper rolling the dough, inserting the filling and then folding it up into the dumpling.

Here's how social media users reacted to the video:



Last time she tried her hand in painting and the rest is history.

My prayers with the person who is going to eat that Momo. pic.twitter.com/FAhbkV6eNM

— गौतम वशिष्ठ (@vashisthgautam) July 14, 2022

Mamata Banerjee was in the city to meet the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.



West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar with Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Hon’ble Chief Minister Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma @himantabiswa at Raj Bhawan, Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/NDSxZZo12T — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 13, 2022

The West Bengal Chief Minister seems to be making a tradition out of this as during a previous visit in March this year, she had helped prepare the hugely popular local delicacy with women of a self-help group. The video of the incident went viral on social media.