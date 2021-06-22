MARKET NEWS

After long delay, FASTag begins on Yamuna Expressway

PTI
June 22, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
After a long delay, users of the Yamuna Expressway will now be able to use the FASTag to electronically pay toll tax on the privately-managed highway connecting Noida and Agra, officials said.

The service was inaugurated at the Jewar toll plaza of the expressway on Tuesday in presence of the officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL).

FASTag toll collections fall 31% to Rs 2,125 crore in May from levels in March

The FASTag service was expected to come up earlier but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said at the inauguration event. The 165-km-long expressway has three toll plazas Jewar, Mathura and Agra on the route. All the plazas will have four FASTag lanes, two on either side, according to officials.

A key agreement for installation of the FASTag system, which has already been installed on government-managed National Highways, was signed on March 15 between the YEIDA, JIL and IDBI bank, the officials said. The IDBI bank shall be the acquiring bank and manage toll collection and related processes for the toll plazas of the projects for a period of seven years, they said.
PTI
TAGS: #FASTag #Jaypee Infratech Limited #Yamuna Expressway
first published: Jun 22, 2021 09:59 pm

