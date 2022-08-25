How much salary does Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma draw?

Paytm's Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma passed a crucial test on August 19. At the company's annual general meeting (AGM), 99.6 percent shareholders voted for him to continue in the leadership role.

Shareholders also approved with 94.48 percent votes the resolution regarding his remuneration.

The approvals came despite opposition to Sharma's leadership and pay amid Paytm's plunging stock value.

Read: At Paytm AGM, Vijay Shekhar Sharma uses charm offensive to win over angry investors

Ahead of the Paytm AGM, three domestic voting advisory firms -- Institutional Investor Advisory Services , Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and InGovern Research Services -- had opposed Sharma's reappointment as CEO well as his remuneration.

"Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made several commitments in the past to make the company profitable, however, these have not played out," Institutional Investor Advisory Services had said in its recommendation report. "We believe the board must consider professionalising the management.”

Sharma receives an annual cash compensation of Rs 4 crore.

His remuneration will be fixed for the next three years. Paytm said he will not receive annual increments like other employees.

Paytm's shares have fallen by over 60 percent from their issue price. The company had gone public in November 2021.

Despite the plunge, the stock-based pay of its key managers rose 50 times in FY22.

Read: Stock-based pay of Paytm’s key managers surged 50 times in FY22

Paytm 's Rs 18,300 crore public offer in 2021 was the biggest in India at the time but several months down the line, its shares plunged amid a global meltdown in tech valuations.

The fintech company also faced questions about its handling of customers' data. In March, RBI banned Paytm's Payments Bank arm from onboarding new customers.

Despite its difficulties, Paytm said it is focusing on growing in India and creating profits for shareholders.

"The tech we are making is world-class," Sharma had said at the Paytm AGM. "Our plan is to make India business profitable and generate free cash flows. Expand brokerage, and insurance. And then we will think about going into international markets."