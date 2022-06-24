Afghanistan earthquake: Twitter users moved by photo of child survivor, offer help

A heartbreaking photo has emerged on social media of an Afghan child, reportedly the only member of her family to survive the devastating earthquake that hit the country on June 22.

The picture, tweeted by journalist Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi, showed the child, no older than three, standing in front of her damaged home, her face caked with dust.

"This little child is probably the only remaining alive member of her family," Hashemi wrote. "Locals say they couldn’t find any alive member of her family. She looks like a 3-year-old baby."

The child's plight saddened many Twitter users. "The poor little thing must be so confused and frightened," one user wrote. "Please let there be friends or neighbours who are able to care for her."

Users sought to know the fate of the child and offered to help her and other victims of the tragedy.

"Can you please connect me? I would be happy to provide a home for this child," British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan said.



Hashemi shared with them a link to a "Go Fund Me" page. "For now, we have created a way of donating to victims," the journalist wrote. "We will focus to find and help her later."

At least 1,000 people have been killed in the earthquake in Afghanistan. Many others have been left homeless.

The earthquake hit Afghanistan's eastern region the hardest, disrupting power and phone services, news agency AFP reported.

Many areas were cut off due to mudslides, making rescue work even more challenging amid heavy rain.

In Afghanistan's mountain villages, people struggled to get food and shelter.

"There are no blankets, tents, there's no shelter, " a survivor told AFP. "Our entire water distribution system is destroyed. Everything is devastated, houses are destroyed. There is literally nothing to eat."

United Nations agencies have stepped in to help Afghans. The World Food Programme provided ration for around 14,000 people in Paktika province, while the World Health Organization contributed with medical supplies.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has sent tents and blankets to Afghanistan.

(With inputs from AFP)