Afghan woman in limbo at Kabul airport after Taliban sweep

In one world, Massouma Tajik would board a flight to a country she did not know, destined to become a refugee. In another, she would stay in an Afghanistan under Taliban rule, forced to wipe out the last 20 years of all that she had built and achieved.

Associated Press
August 16, 2021 / 10:27 PM IST
The bedlam at the airport came just hours after Taliban leaders ordered their fighters into Kabul to maintain order as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Many of the arrivals were fuelled by rumours spread on social media. (Image: AFP)

With hundreds of Afghans rushing the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport desperate to flee the return of the Taliban, a young Afghan woman stood in limbo between two worlds.


Sleepless, hungry, and scared she has been waiting for hours at the airport for a flight she feared would never come with questions she could not answer.


“I am in the airport, waiting to get a flight but I don’t know to where,” she said, speaking to The Associated Press over the phone. “I am here, confused, hungry, and hopeless. I don’t know what is coming my way. Where will I go? How will I spend my days? Who will support my family?”


Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Afghanistan Taliban Crisis


Tajik, a 22-year old data analyst working for a U.S. contractor helping Afghan businesses, had gotten the call on Sunday afternoon, informing her she had just 10 minutes to leave for the airport. She had been put on an evacuation list heading to the United States or Mexico — she was told nothing more. She did not have a visa in her passport.

She left a friend’s apartment in Kabul with just the clothes on her back, a knapsack, a laptop, and her phone.

“My dreams and my plans are all inside this small backpack,” she said.

As the Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the United States and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan, Tajik, and a group of Afghans working for United States media were rushed to the city’s international airport by their American friends.

The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse, the ensuing chaos, and the near-complete takeover of the country — just two weeks before the final pull out of the last United States and NATO troops — has shocked many in Afghanistan and beyond. For Afghan women, it raised fears that all they had achieved in women’s rights, the right to go to school and work, would be swiftly taken away.

On the way to the airport, Tajik looked out the window, taking in the last glimpses of Kabul streets, “filled with a scary silence.”

There was barely time to call her family in the western province of Herat, seized by the Taliban last week in the insurgents' relentless sweep. Before the fall, Tajik had fled the city of Herat, the provincial capital and her hometown, for the Afghan capital, “with the hope that Kabul would resist.”

“But everything changed,” she said. “Everything collapsed in front of my eyes.”

Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul airport #Taliban
first published: Aug 16, 2021 10:20 pm

