Addressing 1st rally after joining politics, Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi govt, says institutions being destroyed

Addressing her first rally after joining as Congress' in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 12 took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government.

"I want to request you that this time, take a decision by thinking. People who make tall promises, question them about employment for 2 crore people which they promised, where is it? Where are the Rs 15 lakh? Where is women's security? Ask the right questions during these elections," she said. The Congress leader was addressing a CWC meeting in Gujarat.

Priyanka added that the patriotism of people should reflect during these elections by asking questions.

"This is for the first time that I have come to Gujarat, and for the first time I visited Sabarmati... I cannot express my emotions," she said, adding that the voice of the people should be raised from the land of Mahatma Gandhi.

"I am saddened by whatever is happening in the nation today... I want to say to you that nothing is more patriotic than being aware. Your awareness is a weapon, your vote is a weapon. But this is a weapon by which nobody is hurt, or saddened. This weapon will make you stronger," Priyanka said, adding that the nation's institutions are being destroyed, and "hate is being spread everywhere".

"The nation's trait is to unravel truth and convert hatred to love. This nation is yours, it has been made by you. Only you can protect this nation and understand this responsibility," Gandhi said during the rally.