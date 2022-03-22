English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Additional 6 crore rural households got tap water connections since Jal Jeevan Mission launch: Govt

    Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel said water conservation is a priority for the government to ensure that the future generation does not suffer.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
    Prahlad Singh Patel (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

    Prahlad Singh Patel (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

    An additional six crore rural households have got tap water connections since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.

    Patel said water conservation is a priority for the government to ensure that the future generation does not suffer.

    "The government is taking all steps to ensure conservation of water for our children. We are also ensuring improvement of access to tap water connection for all. "

    "An additional six crore rural households have got tap water connections since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said at an event organised on the occasion of the World Water Day.

    The Jal Jeevan mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, 2019.

    Close

    A total of 9,24,88,379 rural households have been provided with tap water connection till now.

    Patel also stressed on the importance of ground water conservation and how it is the need of the hour.

    NMCG Director General Asok Kumar said India is the largest exploiter of groundwater.

    He said, "We are exploiting 250 billion litres of groundwater stored by our forefathers. If we keep on with this exploitation, then the water table will keep going down, and in 25 years, we will have scarcity of drinking water."
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jal Jeevan Mission #Jal Shakti #Prahlad Patel #World Water Day
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 02:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.