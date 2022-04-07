English
    Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin bat for women drivers in Mumbai: 'Excellent but don't get chosen'

    Another film personality, Tillotama Shome, recently highlighted that at the Mumbai airport, there were five zones for male drivers and only one for women.

    April 07, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin joined other social media users in calling for equal opportunities for women.

    Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin joined other social media users in calling for equal opportunities for women.


    Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin recently took to Twitter to show support for women taxi drivers at the Mumbai airport, who get lesser opportunities to drive passengers as compared to men.

    Their situation was highlighted by another actor, Tillotama Shome, in a tweet on April 5. She flagged that at the airport, there were five zones for male drivers and only one for women.

    "I chose a woman driver again at @CSMIA_Official, " Shome tweeted using the hashtag "equal opportunities for all". "Please ask for this (women drivers at pre-paid taxi counters). They don't get chosen as much as the men. And they are parked at lane zero. But we know the power of 0!!"

    Sharma, while responding to Shome's tweet, said it is assumed at pre-paid counters that travellers would want male drivers.

    "These wonderful women have got cars on loans, are excellent drivers but don't get chosen thanks to patriarchal reflexes," Sharma added. "Ask for a female driver!"



    Koechlin said she will specifically ask for women drivers wherever she can.

    Other Twitter users also expressed support for women taxi drivers. "Good initiative. Hope others will follow and given a chance. I will also do this," said a user named Nirbhay Shankar Kapoor.

    Another user spoke well about his travel experience with a woman driver.

    "I was assigned a female driver," he said. "I was not aware. When I asked the male drivers about lane zero, they were snickering. The female driver was very good. Gave her a tip."

    Shome had flagged the inequality faced by women drivers to the Mumbai airport in March.

    "These women are waiting for hours to get a ride," she had said. "Come on Mumbai of anyone can set this right, it's this city!! I had the most wonderful driver and we chatted about this issue."



    Tags: #airports #equal opportunity #Kalki Koechlin #Konkona Sen Sharma #mumbai #women taxi drivers
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 12:48 pm
