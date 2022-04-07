Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin bat for women drivers in Mumbai: 'Excellent but don't get chosen'

Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin joined other social media users in calling for equal opportunities for women.

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin recently took to Twitter to show support for women taxi drivers at the Mumbai airport, who get lesser opportunities to drive passengers as compared to men.

Their situation was highlighted by another actor, Tillotama Shome, in a tweet on April 5. She flagged that at the airport, there were five zones for male drivers and only one for women.

@CSMIA_Official, " Shome tweeted using the hashtag "equal opportunities for all".

I chose a woman driver again at @CSMIA_Official .Please ask for this, they don't get chosen as much as the men. There are 5 zones for men and only 1 for women drivers! And they are parked at lane zero. But we know the power of 0!! #equalopportunity #womendriver #Mumbaikar

— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) April 5, 2022

Sharma, while responding to Shome's tweet, said it is assumed at pre-paid counters that travellers would want male drivers.

"These wonderful women have got cars on loans, are excellent drivers but don't get chosen thanks to patriarchal reflexes," Sharma added. "Ask for a female driver!"

These wonderful women have got cars on loans, are excellent drivers but don't get chosen thanks to patriarchal reflexes. At the pre paid taxi counter, it is assumed you’d want a male driver, unless you ask for a woman driver.

Ask for a female driver!#equalopportunitiesforall https://t.co/F8bs8zH2R0 — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) April 6, 2022

Koechlin said she will specifically ask for women drivers wherever she can.



Noted. Will specifically ask for a woman driver wherever I can https://t.co/oB4C42sxks — Kalki केकला (@kalkikanmani) April 6, 2022

Other Twitter users also expressed support for women taxi drivers. "Good initiative. Hope others will follow and given a chance. I will also do this," said a user named Nirbhay Shankar Kapoor.

Another user spoke well about his travel experience with a woman driver.

"I was assigned a female driver," he said. "I was not aware. When I asked the male drivers about lane zero, they were snickering. The female driver was very good. Gave her a tip."

Shome had flagged the inequality faced by women drivers to the Mumbai airport in March.

"These women are waiting for hours to get a ride," she had said. "Come on

Mumbai

of anyone can set this right, it's this city!! I had the most wonderful driver and we chatted about this issue."





