Actor Sonu Sood steps down as state icon of Punjab ahead of Assembly polls

Sonu Sood had won wide praise for his philanthropic work during the coronavirus crisis in 2020. (Image posted on Facebook by Sonu Sood)

Actor Sonu Sood announced on January 7 that he has stepped down as the state icon of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. Sood’s sister Malvika is contesting the Assembly polls.

The actor was chosen as Punjab’s state icon last year by the Election Commission. He had won wide praise for his philanthropic work during the coronavirus crisis in 2020.



Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too.I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab.This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections.

I wish them luck for future endeavours.

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 7, 2022

“Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too,” Sood said in a tweet on Friday. “I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC [the Election Commission] in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Election s. I wish them luck for future endeavours.”

The poll panel also put out a statement on Sood. “Election Commission of India has withdrawn the appointment of Actor Sonu Sood as a state icon for Punjab,” it said.

Sood had announced in November that his sister will fight the elections from Moga in Punjab but did not reveal which political party she would join. “Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we let you know,” the actor had said.

In August, Sood was made the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s mentorship programme for school students. There was some speculation that he would make a political debut.