Actor says IndiGo staff used 'threatening tone' with her. How airline responded

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde. (Image credit: Facebook)

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde has accused an IndiGo employee of misbehaving with her and her staff on a flight out of Mumbai.

In a tweet on June 9, the Mohenjo Daro actor said she was extremely saddened by the rude behaviour of an IndiGo staffer named Vipul Nakashe.

“Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason,” Hegde added. “This was truly appalling.”



Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences. 1/2

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 9, 2022

IndiGo responded to Hegde’s tweet saying it regretted the inconvenience caused to her.

“We would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences,” the airline added.

Hegde told IndiGo that its staffer first owed an apology to her costume assistant, who faced discrimination on the flight.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with respect, irrespective of where they come from or who they are,” the actor added. “There’s a way to talk.”

The incident involving Hegde occurred just a month after IndiGo faced massive backlash for refusing to let a teenager with disability board one of its flights in Ranchi.

One of the co-passengers of the adolescent and his parents had recorded the whole incident and posted the video of social media.

As the clip sparked outrage online, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stepped in to say that appropriate action would be taken against the airline.

Meanwhile, IndiGo tried damage control by offering to buy the teenager an electric wheelchair. In the end, it was fined Rs 5 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In a press note, the aviation regulator had said: "A more compassionate handling would have soothed the nerves, which would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding.”