Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actor Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement, Kapoor, who has starred in films like Gunday and Half Girlfriend said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine.

Moneycontrol News

Actor Arjun Kapoor announced on September 6 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Kapoor, who has starred in films like Gunday and Half Girlfriend said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine," the actor said.

Close

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun," the actor added.

It was recently announced that Kapoor would be a part of forthcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

