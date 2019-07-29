Activists planning grassroots movement, legal challenge to stop RTI Bill: Report

With the Right to Information (RTI) Bill passing both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha scrutiny, RTI activists have now planned to take the battle to the Supreme Court and the President, according to a report by The Hindu.

Rajya Sabha passed the controversial Bill on July 25, three days after the Lok Sabha passed it.

The Bill seeks to amend the Right to Information Act, 2005. Through the amendment, the government would be enabled to changing the term of Information Commissioners, determine and carry out deductions in their salaries.

The Bill also changes the status of the Information Commissioners, who were on a par with Election Commissioners as per the original RTI Act.

Activists are now hoping to launch a massive campaign targeting the government on issues such as alleged corruption in defence spending and the state of economy, the report states. The campaign will also target Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Sources told the newspaper that activists are in touch with political leaders to lend support to the movement, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

According to the report, RTI activists want to go back to the roots of the RTI movement, which was started with mass people's struggle.

"Ultimately, the way to keep the issue in the spotlight is to have more people file more RTI petitions. We must exercise the right repeatedly in order to safeguard it," Anjali Bhardwaj, co-convener of the National Campaign for People's Right to Information (NCPRI), told the newspaper.

Also Read | RTI Amendment Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha: Here's what makes it controversial

A campaign to acknowledge RTI as a constitutional right, and ]get Information Commissions as constitutional bodies is also being planned, according to Nikhil Dey, also a founder at NCPRI.

"In the first stage, we plan to organise mass RTI filings on high-profile issues that the government cannot ignore. So there will be five questions on 10 different topics," Dey said, adding that people are currently being mobilised for a grassroots movement.

According to the report, some activists are also hoping to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and persuade him to not sign the Bill, which will turn it into a law. The report states that the activists plan on reminding Kovind of his contribution in the passage of the RTI Act, 2004, when he was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP). He was also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee that finalised the Bill.

The report states that a letter has also been drafted by former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi to the President, reminding him of his contribution towards the passage of the Bill.

According to the report, activists are also considering a legal challenge.

"We are talking to lawyers and exploring our legal options. We also intend to go to court over the government’s failure to obey the Supreme Court’s February order to fill up the four remaining vacancies on the Central Information Commission," Bharadwaj said.

The SC has consistently maintained that right to information is a fundamental right under Article 19(1) a of the Constitution, dealing with freedom of speech and expression.