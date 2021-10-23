MARKET NEWS

Activist-poet Varavara Rao issued NBW by Sessions Court

The case in which Rao has been made an accused is related to an attack by the Naxalites on a police team killing six of them and a civilian at Venkatammanahalli in Pavagada Taluk in Tumakuru district on February 10, 2005.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST
File image of activist Varavara Rao (Image: PTI)

A court in Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, Karnataka, has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against activist and revolutionary poet Varavara Rao. He is out on bail on medical grounds in a different case with a condition not to move out of Mumbai, his lawyer said.

"It's a case pertaining to an attack on policemen in Tumakuru in 2005 in which Varavara Rao and Gaddar (another activist-poet) are among the accused," advocate S Balan told PTI.

He said he would move the High Court on Monday challenging the NBW issued by the Additional Sessions Court at the taluk headquarters town of Madhugiri.

The case in which Rao has been made an accused is related to an attack by the Naxalites on a police team killing six of them and a civilian at Venkatammanahalli in Pavagada Taluk in Tumakuru district on February 10, 2005.

PTI
Tags: #non-bailable warrant #Sessions Court #Varavara Rao
first published: Oct 23, 2021 06:38 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.