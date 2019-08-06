App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Action plan to deal with unregulated handling of plastic being monitored by CS: DPCC to NGT

DPCC also told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that it has been decided to impose environmental compensation on the polluting units operating illegally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An action plan to deal with unregulated handling of plastic has been prepared and regular monitoring is being done by the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told the National Green Tribunal.

DPCC also told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that it has been decided to impose environmental compensation on the polluting units operating illegally.

It said that in November and December, 2018, joint inspection teams consisting officers from West Zone, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, DPCC and Delhi Police carried out door to door survey in the areas of Chanakya Place and Sitapuri and a total of 624 industrial units were found operating.

"In May, 2019 – Out of the 624 industrial units, three units have been identified being polluting in nature (Orange category). DPCC has sealed down all these polluting units. Simultaneously environmental compensation has been imposed on these units. In June, 2019 – three polluting units were sealed, their electricity connections were disconnected for ensuring effective closure," it said.

It said that from July 15 to 24, 37 plastic and other polluting units have been sealed in the Sub-Division of Punjabi Bagh and five teams were constituted to identify and seal such units in villages.

"Between July 25 to July 29, 92 units have been sealed out of total 263 units surveyed. In Jahangirpuri area, 400 tonnes of plastic waste has been removed from the land which belongs to defence. Delhi Development Authority has removed 627 tonnes of plastic waste from Mangolpuri area," it said.

The tribunal noted the submission and directed that further action be continued and a report as on October 31 be filed before the next by e-mail.

"The Oversight Committee headed by Justice Pratibha Rani, former Judge of the Delhi High Court, may furnish its final report before October 31, setting out its recommendations cumulatively at one place in a tabular form in the present case also," the NGT said while posting the matter for hearing on November 19.

The tribunal was hearing pleas filed by Mundka village resident Satish Kumar and Tikri-Kalan native Mahavir Singh alleging pollution caused by burning of plastic, leather, rubber, motor engine oil and other waste materials and continuous operation of illegal industrial units dealing with such articles on agricultural lands in Mundka and Neelwal villages.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Delhi #Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) #National Green Tribunal (NGT)

