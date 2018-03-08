App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 08, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aarushi case: CBI moves SC challenging acquittal of Talwars

The move by the agency came months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the top court against the Allahabad High Court verdict.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI today moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the sensational 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

The move by the agency came months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the top court against the Allahabad High Court verdict of October 12 last year acquitting the couple.

The CBI filed an appeal challenging the high court order acquitting the Talwar couple, CBI's spokesperson said.

The high court had freed them of the charges on the ground that they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.

A CBI court at Ghaziabad had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in connection with the case.

Before the high court's order came, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were serving their life sentences in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, the case was handed over to the CBI on a recommendation by the then chief minister Mayawati.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC