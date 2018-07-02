App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAPs' full statehood demand for Delhi attempt to divert people's attention: BJP

The party also claimed that a survey on social media by a Delhi BJP general secretary has revealed that "95 percent respondents" believe that the AAP's full statehood demand was an attempt to divert attention from "failures" of its government.

PTI

Hitting out at the AAP, which plans to launch a "movement" from tomorrow demanding full statehood status for Delhi, the BJP today accused it of trying to "divert" people's attention from the "failures" of its government in the national capital.

"BJP is trying to tell the people that full statehood demand by Kejriwal government is aimed at diverting attention of people from its failure to deliver in the areas of water and power supply, transportation, education and health," a statement issued by the Delhi BJP read.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said that his party will "actively" use social media to "expose" the Arvind Kejriwal government.

He claimed that in the survey being conducted by him on Twitter, there were 8,600 respondents till 7 pm today.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

