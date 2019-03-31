App
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP questions Congress' intention behind fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad

The Congress has announced that Gandhi would be contesting the elections from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, besides Amethi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
AAP leader Gopal Rai Sunday questioned the intention of the Congress behind fielding its president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, saying the grand old party needs to clarify if it was under pressure by the Centre to split anti-BJP votes.

"There appears to be a contradiction between the publicly stated strategy of the Congress of getting rid of the Modi government and its intentions," Rai said.

"Instead of concentrating attention on removing a dictatorial and anti-federal regime, the Congress seems to be dividing votes where the anti-BJP forces are strong. Look at what the Congress is doing in UP, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh" the AAP leader said.

"Now by going to Kerala, where the Left Front is strong and the BJP has no presence, what signal is the Congress giving? Why not some other state like Karnataka or Tamil Nadu," Rai asked.

Instead of concentrating on states where there is a direct BJP-Congress fight, the Congress is attacking regions which have presence of strong anti-BJP forces, he added.

"Even in Delhi, the Congress has been in a state of confusion since the last three months and is unable to decide whether it wants to defeat the BJP or not," he said.

"Anti-BJP parties are unable to understand what the Congress wants to achieve. Is the Congress serious about removing a dictatorial regime?" Rai said.
tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

