AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a graft case, officials said.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as the chairman. The ACB on Friday conducted searches at Khan's house and other premises linked to him and seized Rs 24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons, the officials said.

The ACB had issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020. The Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday.

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office. A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were seized, the official said.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.