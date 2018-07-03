AAP govt's 'visionless' working responsible for water, power 'crisis' in Delhi: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday alleged that the people of Delhi are facing an "artificial" water and power "crisis" due to the "visionless" functioning of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Claiming that according to a Right To Information (RTI) reply by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), water supply to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has been increasing constantly, he said, "Had the government ensured proper treatment of raw water received from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand and got it distributed under a judicious summer action plan, people of Delhi would get regular and proper water supply."

Tiwari also claimed that there is no shortage of electricity in the power grid but the AAP government is taking no action against the private power supply companies who have created an "artificial electricity shortage" in Delhi.

"The government, instead of working for development of Delhi, is wasting time on political melodrama," he said in a press conference.

Tiwari claimed that the "disappointment" of the people with the working of the AAP government was reflected in the social media survey conducted by BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal in which 94 percent respondents believed that the AAP government is using full statehood issue to "divert attention" of the people from its "failure" to perform.