App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP govt's 'visionless' working responsible for water, power 'crisis' in Delhi: BJP

Citing an RTI reply by the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that water supply to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has been increasing constantly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday alleged that the people of Delhi are facing an "artificial" water and power "crisis" due to the "visionless" functioning of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Claiming that according to a Right To Information (RTI) reply by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), water supply to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has been increasing constantly, he said, "Had the government ensured proper treatment of raw water received from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand and got it distributed under a judicious summer action plan, people of Delhi would get regular and proper water supply."

Tiwari also claimed that there is no shortage of electricity in the power grid but the AAP government is taking no action against the private power supply companies who have created an "artificial electricity shortage" in Delhi.

"The government, instead of working for development of Delhi, is wasting time on political melodrama," he said in a press conference.

Tiwari claimed that the "disappointment" of the people with the working of the AAP government was reflected in the social media survey conducted by BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal in which 94 percent respondents believed that the AAP government is using full statehood issue to "divert attention" of the people from its "failure" to perform.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.