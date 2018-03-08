App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 08, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAI chalks out Rs 18,000 cr capex plan for next four years

This is even as the civil aviation ministry hopes to move the amendment of the AAI Act, 1994 in the ongoing budget session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has chalked out a programme for upgradation of airports with an expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore in the next four years.

This is even as the civil aviation ministry hopes to move the amendment of the AAI Act, 1994 in the ongoing budget session, a top official of the ministry said today.

RN Choubey also said the aviation sector in the country needs about 8,000 to 10,000 pilots during the next 5 to 6 years owing to the growth surge in the sector.

"AAI today, has got a capital expenditure plan of about Rs 18,000 crore to be spent in four years for airport upgradations," he said at a press conference on the sidelines of Wings India 2018, a biennial event on Civil Aviation and Aerospace being held here.

related news

"As far as the amendment of AAI Act is concerned, we hope to move it in the current session and thereafter it is for the parliament (to pass). If the matter is referred to a select committee, it  may take a little longer. But if everything goes well I think the amendment should happen in six months. Either in this  session or the next, it should be through,” he said.

The Amendment allows AAI to use its land in a liberal way. Replying to a query, he said, the Assam government has come forward to provide Rs 100 crore per annum for three years to start international destinations to Southeast Asia under the Udan scheme and the ministry will help the state in conducting bidding process and other related issues.

He however, clarified that the Centre would not provide any subsidy under the scheme as the idea belongs to the state government.

"Since the money is coming from the state government, we (the centre) are only facilitating and panning out the bidding through a transparent process. We will guide them but the final decision is with the state government," he said.

He reiterated that Udan’s core concept will continue to be affordable regional flights, but it will lend its support to state governments that evince interest to fly to foreign destinations. "We are calling it Udan international," he explained.

According to him, the total number of destinations awarded under Udan scheme was 56 airports, out of which 19 have been connected as of now. "And now we are connecting roughly one new airport in every fifteen days," he said.

Choubey said the aviation sector in the country is doing exceedingly well and there is a need to  to provide infrastructure services which can match this growth.

"Previous three years we grew at 20 per cent per annum and current year we are growing at 17.5 per cent per annum which is significantly higher than any other country in the world," he said.

"Just for the pilots alone, over the next five to six years the requirement would be anywhere between 8,000 to 10,000 pilots,” he added.

On Air India’s disinvestment plan he said the expression of interest (EoI) will be floated in the next few weeks.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC