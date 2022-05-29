 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government rows back from warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing, fearing confusion

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Urges citizens instead to exercise "normal prudence" while using and sharing the numbers, saying the existing ecosystem provides enough privacy safeguards

Fearing misinterpretation, government has rowed back from a warning against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar cards with any organisation to avoid their misuse and has urged citizens instead to exercise "normal prudence" while using and sharing the numbers, saying the existing ecosystem provides enough privacy safeguards.

The warning had also suggested masking Aadhaar to display only the last four digits by going here https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The existence of any Aadhaar number can be verified at the myaadhaar site and "to verify offline, you can scan the QR code on e-Aadhaar or Aadhaar letter or Aadhaar PVC card using QR code scanner in the mAadhaar mobile application", the government had said in its warning on May 28.

"If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have valid user licence from the UIDAI," the government had warned.

first published: May 29, 2022 12:47 pm
