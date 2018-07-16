Aadhaar database helps missing octogenarian reunite with her family after 3 months

The government’s mandatory rule of asking every Indian citizen to enroll for Aadhaar scheme came as a boon to one family in Maharashtra.

Eighty-year-old Laxmibai Krushnarao Panpatil, who started from Amalner in Jalgaon by train to visit her children in Surat on April 22, 2016, went missing. She had accidentally boarded the Porbandar-Kochuveli Express, instead of her scheduled train, and reached Thiruvananthapuram.

When her family reached the station and could not find her, they started looking for her in other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where they have relatives.

Meanwhile, Panpatil who was in Kerala was wandering on the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, when she was taken to a government care home at Pulayanarkotta. She was later produced at a Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

The team tried to communicate with the woman to locate her family, but given her memory she could not recollect anything. M Shinymol, superintendent of the care home said, "We tried all we could do to communicate with her including bringing persons who were well-versed in Marathi, Gujarati and other languages. All of our efforts were in vain."

Panpatil was later taken to a UIDAI center to get her enrolled for Aadhaar card. However, her details were not getting accepted as she was already enrolled. Finding Panpatil's biometric data, the team finally managed to locate her family.

She was reunited with their family on July 15, and was overjoyed to see her daughters Sadhana, Vimal and Savitha, daughter-in-law Mangala, grandsons Mahendra, Mehul, Sushil and Vishal.