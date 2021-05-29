MARKET NEWS

Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI discontinues 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' service

UIDAI shared this information through their Aadhaar Help Centre Twitter handle when a user was unable to find the Order Aadhaar Reprint service on the website.

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST

Aadhaar card is one of the most important document when it comes to identity verification in India. From registering for the COVID-19 vaccine to opening a bank account, you need it to avail most of the government facilities and benefits.


The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides various online and offline services for the card holders and also informs about any update.


In one such major update, UIDAI has now discontinued the Order Aadhaar Reprint service from its official website.


To which Aadhaar Help Centre replied, "Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued.”
The help centre also informed the customer that he can order an Aadhaar PVC card online. “You can order Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format."

Indian citizens can get their Aadhaar letter reprinted on PVC card by paying a nominal charges of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC cards can be ordered online by a person using his or her mobile number for the entire family. It can be easily ordered from the official website of UIDAI. The facility can be availed by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50 including GST & speed postal charges. After applying online, it will delivered to the applicant's home directly through speed post.

Also Read: PVC Aadhaar card: Here's how to apply, charges, and other important details

Here are some features of the new Aadhaar PVC Card:

- Good printing quality and lamination

- More durable and convenient to carry.

- It makes use of the latest security features including a hologram, the Guilloche Pattern, a ghost image & Microtext.

- Instant offline verification by QR code

- Embossed Aadhaar logo

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #UIDAI
first published: May 29, 2021 06:22 pm

