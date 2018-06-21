App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A passport office in Lucknow, an interfaith married couple and all that ensued

The duo, who have been married for 11 years, alleged that a passport officer had harassed them over their Hindu-Muslim marriage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A passport office in Lucknow had rejected the application of an interfaith married couple, asking the husband, a Muslim, to convert to Hinduism.

The officer, later identified as Vikas Mishra, allegedly asked the (Hindu) wife Tanvi Seth, "Aapke saath to masla hai. Aapne Muslim se shaadi ki hai to aapka naam Tanvi Seth kaise ho sakta hai?"   [There is an issue with your application. You have married a Muslim. Then how can your name be Tanvi Seth?]

Later, she tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj saying she was spoken to very rudely by Mishra and was “moral policed” by him for marrying a Muslim. She added that the passport officer put both their applications on hold.

The husband, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, told the press, "I was told I should change my religion and take pheras."


Tanvi and her husband also told the press that both of them possessed all the requisite legal documents to apply for a passport and yet faced humiliation at the Lucknow passport office.

Taking immediate cognizance of the issue, the Regional Passport Officer of Lucknow apologized to the couple, saying they regretted the incident and will make sure that it does not happen again. In a surprising move by the authorities, the Regional Passport Officer announced that the couple had been issued passports. He also said the officer who had allegedly misbehaved with them was served a show cause notice and action will be taken against him, ANI has reported.

Tanvi Seth again took to Twitter to thank Sushma Swaraj through a series of tweets. She praised the conduct of officials at the Regional Passport Office and at the promptness with which the couple was issued their passports. She said she was satisfied with the service that was rendered to them.

First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Lucknow #Muslim #Regional Passport Office

