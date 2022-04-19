English
    A kilogram of Japanese tea leaves just sold for nearly 2 million yen

    Japan: The hand-finished Samidori leaves were from Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture, which is famous for quality green tea.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    The Samidori leaves fetched the hefty price at an auction on Monday. (Representational image)

    A batch of Japanese green tea leaves has fetched a record 1.96 million yen (approximately $15,294) at an auction, news agency Kyodo reported.

    The 1-kg batch of hand-finished Samidori leaves is from Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture, which is famous for quality green tea.

     

    Before this, the record for most expensive tea sold in Japan stood at 1.08 million yen, according to local news broadcaster SBS news.

    The sale of the Samidori leaves took place at the Shizuoka Japanese Tea Market on Monday. It was the crop season's inaugural auction.

    Yasuhide Uchino, the market's president, spoke at the auction about the challenges of rising prices of fuel and raw materials. He added that despite that, the market was striving to provide consumers quality tea at fair prices.

    Tea wholesalers at the auction seemed happy with their purchases. "We were able to acquire tea of good color and shape," Natsuki Wada, a wholesaler based in Shizuoka city, told Kyodo.

    According to Forbes magazine, a cup of tea with two spoons of Samidori leaves would be priced at $31. Meanwhile, an average cup of green tea cost less than 8 cents in 2020, the magazine estimated.

    The tea industry has grown rapidly over the last couple of decades. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), its value is expected to reach $21.33 billion by 2022. Key players in the tea market are China, India, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

    "The global tea market expansion is characterized by growing premium and super-premium segments and related health and wellness expectations," FAO had said in a report in 2018. "Growth in these segments more than offsets declining volumes in black tea, mainly in developed markets."



