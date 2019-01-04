An 'Aatm Nirbhar' startup: A friendly alliance for self-reliance of women

A simple sweeping design, an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox and plenty of legroom in the front; an average scooter does not seem like a challenge for a regular two-wheeler user. However, things take a different turn when a first-timer gets to ride a motorcycle. Even something as simple as throttle control can induce fear for someone without prior experience.

For metropolitan women, riding a scooter has become so much of a necessity that there is hardly any woman who does not know how to do that. But as we move upward towards the Tier 2 or 3 cities, the situation changes rapidly. Not given access or freedom to vehicles as openly, the number of women drivers in states like Uttar Pradesh is meagre.

When this came to 23-year old Pawani Khandelwal’s notice, she decided to take action immediately. Moving back to her hometown Mathura from Pune, where she rides a Royal Enfield Desert Storm herself, she established Aatm Nirbhar, a two-wheeler training school for women, by women. Aatm Nirbhar sprung from the idea of helping women in small towns to gain vehicular independence, at least so that they’re able to handle their daily travel.

According to their website, “Aatm Nirbhar is a social entrepreneurship venture that employs women from marginal families to help upskill other women and in turn empower them. The vision of Aatm-Nirbhar is to make every woman in India self - reliant and not dependent on anyone for something as basic as going to work, or dropping kids to school, or shopping or anything else.”

Started in 2017, Aatm Nirbhar has grown steadily and has spread out to other cities like Bharatpur, Agra and Jaipur. As of now, it consists of a team of 18 members, but Pawani is confident that the numbers will increase gradually. As stated by her in an interview with Yourstory, she said, “From Susheela, who used to do household chores for Rs 500 a month before joining Aatm Nirbhar to Snehlata who is a constable and works at Aatm Nirbhar part-time because she wants to see more women taking a road like herself, each one of my trainers has a different story to tell.”

With registration prices as low as Rs 2000 for a 10-day training session, women, have started to gain interest in the idea, and Aatm Nirbhar is beginning to gather momentum. As of now, it has generated over Rs. 6.1 lakhs as revenue. Pawani dreams of one day seeing India with independent women riders.