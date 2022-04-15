A ‘beautiful space butterfly’: What NASA’s stunning photo shows

NASA has shared on social media a stunning photo of a butterfly-like red nebula -- a cloud of dust and gas where new stars may be born.

The infrared photo is from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope. NASA said in an Instagram post that what seemed like a “beautiful space butterfly” at first was actually “a nursery for hundreds of baby stars”.

NASA said that the “two wings” of the butterfly were massive bubbles of “hot, interstellar gas blowing from the hottest, most massive stars in this region”.

It added that the nebula showed how the formation of stars leads to the destruction of the very clouds that helped in their creation.

“Inside giant clouds of gas and dust in space, the force of gravity pulls material together into dense clumps,” NASA said. “Sometimes these clumps reach a critical density that allows stars to form at their cores. Radiation and winds coming from the most massive stars in those clouds -- combined with the material spewed into space when those stars eventually explode -- sometimes form bubbles like those pictured here. “

NASA pointed to a cluster to stars, called Serpens South, visible on the upper right of the butterfly.

“Although both Serpens South and the cluster at the heart of the pictured nebula are young in astronomical terms (less than a few million years old), Serpens South is the younger of the two,” it added. “Its stars are still embedded within their cloud but will someday break out to psoaoduce bubbles like those captured in this image.”

Social media users were in awe of the cosmic occurrence, describing it as “mesmerising and beautiful”.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, the source of the picture, was launched in 2003 to provide a “unique, infrared view of the universe” and allow astronomers to see regions that optical telescopes could not capture.

“Spitzer's infrared eyes also allowed astronomers to see cooler objects in space, such as failed stars (brown dwarfs), extrasolar planets, giant molecular clouds, and organic molecules that may hold the secret to life on other planets,” NASA has said.