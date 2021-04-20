90 railway drivers, guards test COVID-19 positive in Bengal, suburban train services hit

Image: Shuterstock

Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has so far cancelled 56 local trains in the Sealdah section after around 90 drivers and guards tested positive for COVID- 19.

No decision has been taken on cancellation of trains in the Howrah section, an official said.

Also Read: West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee cancels Kolkata rallies, TMC to hold small meets amid COVID-19 surge

"The situation is pretty grim. Some 90 drivers and guards are unable to report for duty due to COVID. We have cancelled 56 local trains to ensure mail and express train services are not impacted," Eastern Railway spokesperson Eklabya Chakraborty told PTI.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"As far as possible, the non-peak hour trains are cancelled to minimise the impact for commuters," he added.

Also Read: COVID-19 update | Mamata Banerjee announces summer vacation for schools in West Bengal from April 20 till June

Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on November 11 last year after more than seven months.

In the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways had recently announced that commuters will be fined up to ₹500 for not wearing masks at rail premises and in trains.