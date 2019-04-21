App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

9 trapped Meghalaya miners' families agree to stop search operations

The bodies of only two victims one from nearby Lumthari village and another from Assam, have been retrieved from the mine in East Jaintia Hills district early this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representive image
Representive image
Whatsapp

Families of nine of the 16 miners trapped inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya since December, have given consent to the district adminitration to stop the ongoing search operations which entered its 130th day on Sunday, officials said.

The bodies of only two victims one from nearby Lumthari village and another from Assam, have been retrieved from the mine in East Jaintia Hills district early this year.

"We have received letters of consent from the families to stop the ongoing search operations. The letters, submitted by families to the district administration, have been sent to the state government and the same will be submitted to the Supreme Court for granting necessary approval," a senior official said.

Those who have written to the administration include families of two miners hailing from Lumthari village in East Jaintia Hills and the rest from Assam, the official said.

related news

The miners were trapped after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into the 370-feet deep mine in Lumthari village in the Ksan area on December 13 last year.

On January 28, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their multi-agency operations to rescue the miners.

The families, however, have requested that the compensation be increased, he said.

East Jaintia Hills district deputy commissioner F M Dopth had submitted all the letters to the state government on April 16 last and cited that the operation be called off as there had been no tangible result.

Dopth also informed that there was no reduction of water level at the main shaft where the miners are trapped even after several crores litre of water had been discharged.

Currently, submersible pumps of Coal India Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and KSB are engaged in pumping out water from the ill-fated mine and nearby mines on a daily basis.

The ongoing operation involves the NDRF, the Indian Navy, the Army and the Air Force besides the states disaster response team and the fire services.

The Supreme Court monitors the operation on a weekly basis.

The district administration has paid Rs 3 lakh interim relief to the families of the 16 miners trapped in the mine at Ksan area but the families have demanded the relief amount be increased, Dopth said.

Of the 21 miners who went down on the morning of December 13 last year, 5 narrowly escaped the flooded mine and the rest were trapped.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: Post Parthiv Patel's heroics, ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs SRH: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow shine ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

WATCH | Russell Needs to Bat Enough Number of Overs: Badani

After Decades of Acting, Mohanlal Turns Director with Barroz

Robust Oppn, Vigilant Media, Stronger Social Media: How Environmental ...

Things Will be Easier for Indian Fans at 2022 FIFA WC in Qatar: CEO Al ...

BJP's EK Eshwarappa Conspiring to Defeat Yeddyruppa's Son Raghavendra: ...

After Advani and Joshi, Curtains Down on Sumitra Mahajan as BJP Names ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Abid Ali Expresses Desire to Meet Tendulkar

IPL 2019 | Warner & Bairstow Opening Pair in a League of Their Own

Sri Lanka Bomber Queued at Hotel Buffet Then Unleashed Devastation

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Sri Lanka blasts leave 207 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Fabio Fognini beats Dusan Lajovic in final to bec ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.