9 lakh senior citizens gave up rail concessions in last 7 months: Govt

Over nine lakh senior citizens gave up their railway concession in passenger fare between July, 2017 to February, 2018, the parliament was informed today.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gojain told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that 9.08 lakh senior citizens have given up 100 per cent of their railway fare concession under the 'Give Up' scheme, while 8.55 lakh such passengers gave up 50 per cent of their concessions.

The 'Give up' concession scheme was launched last year to increase the earnings of the railways which in turn is pooled together to meet the revenue expenditure of the national transporter, including development of railway stations, he told the House.