8-year-old was stuck in a sewer for over a week. Then, a man heard him from a manhole

An eight-year-old boy has miraculously been rescued alive from a sewer in Germany where he was stuck for over ten days.

The boy, identified as only Joe, suffers from a slight mental developmental disorder, Mirror reported. He had crawled into the sewer in Oldenburg on June 17 and got confused and lost, BBC reported quoting the police.

His disappearance sparked a massive police search, yielding no results, until a man, passing by on the road, heard faint cries of the boy coming from a manhole. The man alerted the police and firefighters and cops swooped down to rescue the boy. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is being treated.

Joe, reportedly, has suffered no major injuries but has contracted hypothermia and is being treated. Police noted it was remarkable that the boy had survived for so long is such conditions.

Mirror quoted an unnamed neighbour telling local media: "A rescuer calmed the child down. It was very fortunate that he was heard. A lot of cars pass through here and the noise level is higher there."

Police spokesperson Stephan Klatte told Mirror that Joe has managed to crack a smile amid all that he has been through. His father also told local media that Joe was “doing well”.

Several departments across Germany and many non-profit organisations along with volunteers helped in searching for Joe, who had disappeared from his family garden, for over 10 days. Police have ruled out any foul play in the case.