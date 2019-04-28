App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

72 Lok Sabha seats in 9 states go to polls in 4th phase on April 29

In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Polling will be held on April 29 for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).

Voting will take place in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.

In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.

related news

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided by about 12.79 core voters in the fourth phase.

Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

The Election Commission has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.

In Maharashtra, where election will come to end with this phase, the opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.

Union minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are among the 323 candidates in the fray in this phase.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, a member of erstwhile Jaipur royal family and two Union ministers are among 115 candidates whose fate will be decided on Monday.

Jodhpur became one of the most talked about seats in the Congress ruled state where Gehlot did massive campaigning for his son Vaibhav, pitted against sitting MP and Union minister of state Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In Rajasthan, where the BJP had won all the seats in 2014, the Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the government in the state with a narrow majority after last year's Assembly polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, most of these 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and SP-BSP alliance with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP.

In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the state. Only Kannauj, won by the Samajwadi Party, defied the Modi wave that year among them. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.

The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies -- Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).

In West Bengal, all the eight seats, which are spread across four districts, will see a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front.

In Odisha, where the state's ruling BJD won all six seats, the BJP is making concerted efforts to bag a few seats.

Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara), who quit the BJD to join the party recently. Polling will also be held in 41 assembly seats in Odisha in this phase.

In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all the five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the RJD-Congress alliance.

The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat which will witness an electrifying contest between the political Left and the Right with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is on the cards. The state's new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.

While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, named after the wild date palm tree known as Chhind.

Over 45.26 lakh voters will decide the fate of 59 candidates in the first phase of polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat is seeking re-election from the Lohardaga(ST) seat.

Polling will also be held in Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.
First Published on Apr 28, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bollywood stars among Mumbaikars who wi ...

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for this hor ...

Salman Khan to return with the third part of the Tiger series, confirm ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn star as K ...

Tara Sutaria opens up on rumours of her dating Sidharth Malhotra

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 2: This Marvel outing is un ...

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion celebrates 2 years, Prabhas and the makers ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very special message for her ‘fan’ Dilji ...

Akshay Kumar shares a 'tie' with Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey ...

TN 10th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board to Declare SSLC Results Today at ...

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | TN Board to Announce SSLC Results Today ...

WATCH | I Was Supposed to Attack Spinners When Russell Walked In: Gill

WATCH | Pandya's Form Good News for MI and India: Badani

April 29, 1997: Aravinda de Silva Achieves Unique Record With Twin Ton ...

WATCH | Ashwin Must Challenge Warner in Powerplay: Badani

IPL 2019 | KKR Have to Use Gill as an Opener Going Forward: Badani

IPL 2019 | Rohit Fined for Dissent After His Dismissal Against KKR

WATCH | Must Appreciate Russell's Great Effort: de Kock

BJP picks Manohar Parrikar's aide over son for Panaji bypoll

India's data storing call comes with risk, says Mark Zuckerberg

About 200 US firms seeking to move manufacturing base from China to In ...

US imposes sanction on Pakistan; may deny visas to Pakistanis

HPCL-MRPL merger hits cash hurdle; ONGC rules out share-swap

Oil, rupee, Q4 earnings to drive markets in holiday-shortened week ahe ...

All that you need to know about mutual funds this week

US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela set up crunch for heavier oil

FPIs stay bullish on India for third consecutive month; invest Rs 17,2 ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before Battle of Winterfell, all 16 battle s ...

As China and Russia strengthen economic, military relations, India mus ...

Ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says BJP 'can ...

Women in Karnataka's garment sector are stuck in cycle of poor working ...

NBCC wants lenders to consider its bid on merit to acquire bankrupt Ja ...

NBA Playoffs 2019: Will the three-pointer continue to be the No 1 weap ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

Arundhathi Subramaniam on Bhakti poetry and celebrating voices that ar ...

Chinese phonemakers Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo dominate shipments in Q1, sa ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.