7 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

As many as seven people were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents in Jalore and Nagaur districts of Rajasthan, officials said today.

Two women and an infant were crushed to death by a digging and cable laying machine when it was hit by a speeding dumper in Jalore district today, police said.

The victims were sleeping on a footpath near the machine. The dumper hit the machine and it then crushed the three persons, they said.

The victims were identified as Pintu Makwana (23), her five-month-old daughter Olina and sister Sunita (18), the police said.

The dumper was seized and its driver arrested, they said.

In Nagaur district, three persons were killed in an accident last night.

Chanda Gurjar (32), Sunita Gurjar (28) and Lucky Gurjar (5) were killed when their car collided with a truck near Ladnun area, the police said.

In a separate incident in Nagaur, Harinder Meghwal (28) was last night killed and another man injured when their jeep collided with a truck, the police said.