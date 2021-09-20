MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

7.5% quota: Govt to bear expenses of students joining professional courses, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Handing over admission orders to 50 engineering aspirants to mark the rollout, MK Stalin said 10,000 government school students aspiring for engineering courses would benefit from the reservation in the current academic year while 350 others would enter agriculture, veterinary, fishery and law courses.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Tamil Nadu government will bear the tuition fees among others of students enrolling in professional courses in the State under the 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government had last month set apart 7.5 per cent reservation on "preferential basis" to state government school students for their admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, law and other professional degree courses offered in government, aided and private institutions.

Handing over admission orders to 50 engineering aspirants to mark the rollout, Stalin said 10,000 government school students aspiring for engineering courses would benefit from the reservation in the current academic year while 350 others would enter agriculture, veterinary, fishery and law courses.

"The government has come forward to bear the tuition fees, hostel fees and even counselling fees for students of government schools entering professional colleges via the 7.5 per cent quota," the chief minister said.

The reservation was part of the ruling DMK's attempt to ensure quality higher education for students studying in state-run schools, especially in rural areas, Stalin added.

Close
Students who had studied from classes VI to XII in such schools will benefit from the new quota, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #MK Stalin #Tamil Nadu
first published: Sep 20, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.