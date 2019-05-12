App
Last Updated : May 12, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

63.3% voter turnout in phase 6: EC

Election Commission officials said the final polling percentage may rise as there were queues at some places and this figure is till 6 pm.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls witnessed a turnout of 63.3 percent as 59 parliamentary constituencies in seven states voted on May 12, the Election Commission said.

The sixth phase of polling was held for eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana and all seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal.

The percentage for various states separately was not available immediately as information was being collected from various states, the EC officials said.
First Published on May 12, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

