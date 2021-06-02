5G case hearing interrupted after man sings actress Juhi Chawla's movie songs

The Delhi High Court on June 2 was hearing actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla's case citing radiation risk posed by 5G telecom. During the virtual session of the court, the hearing was interrupted thrice after a man joined the session and started singing 'Ghoonghat ki aad se Dilbar ka', song from 1993 movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. As he was not identified, Justice J R Midha said, "Please mute".

"Court I hope these are not distractions from the defendants," advocate Deepak Khosla said as he continued to make submissions on the point of court fees.

Man joined again and started singing 'Lal Lal Hoton Pe Gori Tera Naam Hai' from the 1995 film Najaayaz. The High Court judge then ordered the removal of the man from the court. However, he rejoined and started singing 'Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat' from another 1993 film Aaina.

Responding to this, Chawla's counsel said, "I hope one of the respondents haven't set up someone to do this. No supporter of Juhi will do this," adding, "it seems like the person is already affected by 4G radiation."

The court then asks court master to remove the person and lock the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chawla had said if the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems, she said.

The suit has sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

“This suit will reveal a complete sell-out by the regulatory agencies who, statutorily, have been tasked to protect the health and life of the public, but whose actions reveal an utter derogation of their own statutory duty in order to advance private interests...,” the plea has alleged.

“Since ‘prevention’ is well-accepted to be far better than ‘cure’, immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, in accordance with ethical imperatives as well as formal international agreements, before such harm is actually unleashed,” it said.