 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

59 women booked for assaulting man in Kerala

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Thrissur (Ker), Jan 7 A gang of 59 women allegedly assaulted a man accusing him of circulating morphed photos of another woman through social med..

(Representational image)

A gang of 59 women allegedly assaulted a man accusing him of circulating morphed photos of another woman through social media in Thrissur district of Kerala.

Police said a case has been registered against all the accused and 11 of them have been arrested.

The accused, all devotees of a spiritual retreat centre here, assaulted Shaji when he was travelling with five others in a car on Thursday evening.

The video of the women, dragging the man and beating and thrashing him mercilessly, went viral on social media platforms.

Some women could even be seen attacking him with sticks in the video.

A native of Muriyad near here, Shaji is still undergoing treatment at a hospital with injuries, police said.