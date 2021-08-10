53% eligible population in Madhya Pradesh administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

State Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that home vaccination on a trial and experimental basis would be introduced in Pune district first.

At least 53 per cent of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 10 per cent have also taken the second dose, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The figures were presented in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation, the official said. A total of 2.93 crore people have taken the first dose of vaccines so far, while 57 lakh have been administered both doses, he said.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that 100 per cent of the targeted population is vaccinated at the earliest and urged people to take the second dose compulsorily to get complete protection from the viral infection, the official said.

Chouhan also directed to speed-up vaccination work, which was disrupted due to heavy rains in the state and asked officials to plan mega campaigns for this purpose, he said.

The chief minister further stressed that COVID-19 testing should not be brought down in any district to prevent the third wave, the official added.

As per an official release, 3,54,12,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,91,970 on Monday with the addition of 10 fresh cases, while the toll stood at 10,514, as no new casualties were reported.