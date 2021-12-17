5,12,919 complaints registered against e-commerce firms during April 2019-November 2021

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

A total of 5,12,919 complaints pertaining to e-commerce were registered in the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) during April 2019 to November 2021, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on December 17.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Choubey informed that Maharashtra reported highest complaints followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

With 64,924 complaints, Maharashtra reported the highest number of complaints. Uttar Pradesh reported 63,265 complaints followed by 50,522 complaints reported in Delhi. Fourth on the list is Karnataka which reported 38,839 complaints followed by 38,582 complaints in West Bengal.

Rule 5(3)(e) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 states that every in marketplace, e-commerce entity is required to provide in a clear and accessible manner, displayed prominently to its users at an appropriate place on its platform, all information provided to it by sellers under sub-rule (5) of rule 6 including name and contact numbers, and designation of the grievance officer for consumer grievance redressal or for reporting any other matter.

In this regard, CCPA has issued an Advisory dated October 1, 2021 to industry associations requesting them to give wide publicity to the provisions of the above noted rules and impress upon their members to ensure compliance of the rules to ensure that adequate redressal mechanism is accessible to consumers while purchasing goods or services using e-commerce.