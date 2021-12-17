MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

5,12,919 complaints registered against e-commerce firms during April 2019-November 2021

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed that Maharashtra reported highest complaints followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 07:03 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

A total of 5,12,919 complaints pertaining to e-commerce were registered in the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) during April 2019 to November 2021, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on December 17.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Choubey informed that Maharashtra reported highest complaints followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

With 64,924 complaints, Maharashtra reported the highest number of complaints. Uttar Pradesh reported 63,265 complaints followed by 50,522 complaints reported in Delhi. Fourth on the list is Karnataka which reported 38,839 complaints followed by 38,582 complaints in West Bengal.

Rule 5(3)(e) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 states that every in marketplace, e-commerce entity is required to provide in a clear and accessible manner, displayed prominently to its users at an appropriate place on its platform, all information provided to it by sellers under sub-rule (5) of rule 6 including name and contact numbers, and designation of the grievance officer for consumer grievance redressal or for reporting any other matter.

In this regard, CCPA has issued an Advisory dated October 1, 2021 to industry associations requesting them to give wide publicity to the provisions of the above noted rules and impress upon their members to ensure compliance of the rules to ensure that adequate redressal mechanism is accessible to consumers while purchasing goods or services using e-commerce.

Close

Related stories

Here is the complete list of the number of complaints registered state-wise:
Sl. No.Name of State/ UTGrievances Registered
1Andaman Nicobar264
2Andhra Pradesh13,206
3Arunachal Pradesh459
4Assam6,324
5Bihar24,177
6Chandigarh2,123
7Chhattisgarh5,236
8Dadra & Nagar Haveli174
9Daman & Diu156
10Delhi50,522
11Goa1,382
12Gujarat26,794
13Haryana28,693
14Himachal Pradesh3,458
15Jammu & Kashmir3,696
16Jharkhand8,452
17Karnataka38,839
18Kerala10,916
19Ladakh67
20Lakshadweep3
21Madhya Pradesh22,312
22Maharashtra64,924
23Manipur284
24Meghalaya408
25Mizoram91
26Nagaland224
27Odisha9,941
28Puducherry326
29Punjab10,944
30Rajasthan31,883
31Sikkim322
32Tamil Nadu15,018
33Telangana22,106
34Tripura1,033
35Uttar Pradesh63,265
36Uttarakhand6,315
37West Bengal38,582
Total5,12,919
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #E-commerce #India #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 17, 2021 07:03 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.