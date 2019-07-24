50 'safai karamcharis' dead in first six months of 2019; number a gross underestimate, says panel: Report

Over 50 'safai karamcharis', or cleaning workers, have died in the first six months of 2019 while cleaning sewers, according to an Indian Express report.

The report states that according to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), a state-owned entity, the number is in fact a gross underestimate of what might be the actual figure, since the data is collated only from eight states out of the 36 states and Union Territories.

The eight states from where the data has been collected are Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In addition to that, according to the report, many of these eight states might have under-reported the numbers.

For instance, the report states that while three deaths were officially reported from Delhi, deaths of three more workers employed to carry out repairs at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant in June have not been confirmed by the state government. This means that the NCSK has not included those deaths in their official data.

According to the official website of the Commission, 814 deaths have been reported since 1993, but even that data is from only 20 states. The practice of manual scavenging was made unlawful in 1993. With 206 deaths, Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest tally since 1993, while Chandigarh has recorded the least amount of deaths at three.

The report states that during the tabling of its annual report before Parliament, the Commission stated that the government's flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan should "not focus just on toilet building but also on eradication of manual scavenging or workers' rehabilitation".

The Commission's report also informs that the biggest employer of 'safai karamcharis' are the Indian Railways, and states that the "problem of manual scavenging is nowhere as acute as it is in the Railways".

The chairperson of NCSK, Manhar Valjibhai Zala, now plans to write to Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to ask for an amendment to the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

An amendment would ensure that the principal employers of sewage cleaners, like the state government entities and urban local bodies, are held responsible for the deaths instead of only the contractors.

"Also, the law allows workers to go in (sewers) if they wear protective covering. Why should a Dalit worker have to enter the sewer in the first place? Deaths will not stop unless states and municipalities invest in mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks," Zala told the newspaper.