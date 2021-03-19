50% attendance in private offices till March 31 as Maharashtra govt imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs

Representative Image (Image: BMC)

In view of the sharp rise in daily coronavirus cases being reported in Maharashtra, fresh COVID-19 curbs have been imposed in the state by the MVA government.

The new restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to contain coronavirus spread – including cap on attendance in private offices -- will be applicable till March 31, 2021.

Here are the restrictions that have been imposed by the state government:

- All private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, will have to function at 50 percent capacity.

- In government/ semi-government offices, the head of the office shall decide on staff attendance in a way all COVID-19 rules are adhered to.

- Manufacturing sector has, however, been allowed to function at full capacity.

- All drama theatres and auditoriums will have to operate at 50 percent capacity. People who are not wearing masks properly will not be allowed entry.

- Temperature measuring devices will have to be used at the gate to ensure no one with fever gets entry.

- Adequate hand sanitizers will have to be kept at multiple convenient locations.

- Staff at malls, theatres, and other public places must enforce proper wearing of mask and social distancing by all visitors at all times.

- Drama halls and auditoriums shall not be used for social, religious, political, or cultural gatherings. Any establishment found to be violating the order will have to remain closed as long as the Centre notifies the coronavirus pandemic as a disaster.

All cinema halls, hotels, and restaurants had already been directed to operate at 50 percent capacity.