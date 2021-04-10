5 top diplomats weigh in on India’s vaccine diplomacy

Reuters

New Delhi is spreading good cheer—literally. By exporting over 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 8, under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India is fulfilling its role as a responsible nation.

With its advanced cutting-edge healthcare in the private sector and reputation as a health destination, India attracts thousands of people from all countries of South Asia for medical treatment, at a fraction of what it costs in the West.

With the export, sale and grants of vaccines decreed to various countries, India has further cemented that position. It was natural that governments in the region would look to vaccines manufactured in India, especially the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, known locally as Covishield, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Some experts in India, however, believe that a country that is in dire need of vaccines, given the rising number of coronavirus cases, can scarcely afford to be so generous. They say that India has gone over the top and needs to conserve her stocks to take care of its populations’ needs. Many states are protesting the shortage of vaccines.

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to put an immediate ban on exporting vaccines.

Moneycontrol talked to five leading diplomats to get the drift of what vaccine diplomacy means for the country, its long-term impact as well as its short-term paybacks.

Kanwal Sibal, Former Foreign Secretary

A: Tremendously. The smaller countries that have received Indian vaccine doses are indeed very grateful for our help. India has honoured its contractual obligations with AstraZeneca, which has partnered with the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, for supply of the vaccine not just to India but also to a large number of low- and middle-income countries. The results have been very positive. India is being seen as a country that honours its obligations and is a well-resourced nation which has sound infrastructure.

A: Much better than the US, UK, or the European Union, which have more resources and vaccines than they need, but are unwilling to offer any help. (US) President (Joe) Biden has said that they are preparing for a second round of infections and therefore, were in no position to offer help.

Well, it is India which is scoring the points. Chinese Sinovac is yet to get WHO approval. In comparison, India is going places. The Indian system is open and transparent, our vaccines are high class, meet global standards and are wanted by many countries. So, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India is the pharmacy of the world, he means it and people believe him. India is proving to be just that.

Navdeep Singh Suri, Former diplomat and India's High Commissioner to Australia and Ambassador to Egypt and the UAE

A: The vaccine initiative taken by the government is a huge diplomatic asset. By sending vaccines to our neighbours, which is vital, and by supplying them to countries in the Indian Ocean Littoral countries, India has demonstrated both goodwill and capacity.

The supply is of three types: first, bilateral grants; second, as part of the Covax obligations that India has honoured by coordinating with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO; and thirdly, commercial sales.

Like information technology, which put India on the world map, pharmaceuticals will do the same. It is good both for Brand India and Make in India. The world’s top vaccine companies, like Russia’s Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson, will certainly want facilities in India. It would be foolish and short-sighted not to use this opportunity of exporting vaccines.

Q: There are also those who say that you need to cater to your own population first.

People are always wiser with the benefit of hindsight. Two months ago, everyone was basking in the glory of India’s vaccine coup of supplying the jabs. Obviously, no one anticipated the second wave of COVID-19 that we have on our hands now. But let me tell you that the same people raising objections today, if you ask them "would it have been a good idea for China to supply vaccines to Maldives as India has done", the answer would be a resounding no.

Pavan Verma, Ex-Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus and Ambassador to Bhutan

A: India’s vaccine diplomacy is in shambles. We have exported 65 million doses of vaccine (under the Vaccine Maitri initiative; as per the April 8 figures). Any self-respecting country will first meet its own demand and then send vaccines to other countries who need it. Instead of carrying out an extensive, door-to-door and at-the-doorstep outreach, India is busy shipping out precious vaccines at the cost of its own people.

There are around three crore healthcare and frontline workers. Of these, less than one-third have received both the shots; and a little more than half have got the first shot. This is woefully short of target. Of the estimated 27 crore senior citizens and those with comorbidities, only three crores have been vaccinated, including some 78 lakhs with co-morbidities. There is no campaign by the Central government to remove vaccine hesitancy and tell people the importance of getting the jab.

Of course, countries which have received Indian vaccines will be pleased but let us not forget that nations respect only those nations that have self- respect. Look at the US and UK. They are first looking at self-interest. India is one of the biggest producers of vaccines, but we need to ramp up production even more. Global vaccines that have Indian collaborations need to be given the licence without the mandatory bridging trials.

G. Parthasarathy, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan

A: Vaccine diplomacy has earned India a huge name. It has—or will— change the dynamics in the days ahead, like few things have. This pandemic is not going away in a hurry and the vaccine is going to be needed for quite some time to come. No one knows how long, but safe to say, very long. Since vaccines are now going to be needed for a very long time, maybe five years or so, India’s name as a major producer of the jab is now etched in stone.

The world is seeing India differently. Its generosity and infrastructure have come into the public eye. One fallout that I can predict is that two of the world’s best vaccines, Sputnik from Russia and Johnson & Johnson, would be keen to make India their production base.

Who knows? It is difficult to say why and how our forefathers decided many years ago to put into place one of the biggest pharmaceutical industries in the world. What is certain is that it is now going to benefit India.

Deepak Vohra, Former Indian Diplomat, Associate to Dharmsala-based Government of Tibet in Exile

The word 'vaccine diplomacy' is incorrect. It needs to be called 'vaccine support'. India is offering vaccine support and it is doing a damn good job. We gave Myanmar two million doses of the vaccine when China could not deliver. Likewise, with Bangladesh.

India, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vaccines, plans to offer 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to its neighbours as it draws up a policy to supply vials to countries across the globe. Delhi’s decision to start sending vaccines to its neighbours in South Asia and other countries who have asked for it is the right step forward for India in its relations with its neighbours. It holds immense potential for a new kind of diplomacy in the region, one based on the common good and common interests of the South Asian people.

As of now, India has shipped vaccines to Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

A: India has delivered on its promises. India’s role in supplying vaccines has been hailed by no less than the UN Secretary General. India has sent vaccines to 200,000 UN peacekeepers, an idea that did not even occur to any country. Such has been India’s global impact in supplying vaccine doses to the world that China is feeling the heat. India’s vaccine is respected while China’s vaccine is suspected. That is the big difference. I have another fear. China is capable of supplying fake 'Made in India' labelled vaccines to discredit this country. India needs to take care. People who say India is not doing right, have no idea what they are saying. They are missing the larger picture.

Absolutely not.