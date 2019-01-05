5-day session of newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Assembly to start from January 7

The first session of the newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from January 7.

The session will last for five days with MLAs being administered oath on January 7 and 8, an Assembly Secretariat official informed.

The Speaker will be elected on January 8 and the MP Governor will address the House on the same day, the official added.

Congress has announced the candidature of Gotegaon MLA Narmada Prasad Prajapati for the post of Speaker while the BJP is yet to disclose its strategy in this regard.

Meanwhile, the BJP has convened a meeting of its MLAs on Monday evening with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and party national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe expected to be present, a party spokesperson said.

The BJP is expected to elect the leader of opposition in this meeting to be held at the state party headquarters - Deendayal Parisar.

The Congress unseated the BJP in the state after 15 years winning 114 seats in the 230-member House in the Assembly polls held in November.

It is being supported by four Independent MLAs, one from the Samajwadi Party and two from the Bahujan Samaj Party.