Mar 30, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

4-member BJP panel to look into Bengal violence, submit report to Amit Shah

The BJP President condemned the violence in Asansol in West Bengal and said "such incidents are unfortunate and painful"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of violence over Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, BJP chief Amit Shah today constituted a four-member committee comprising senior party leaders who would visit the state and submit a report to him in this regard.

Shah condemned the violence in Asansol in West Bengal and said "such incidents are unfortunate and painful", the saffron party said in a statement.

The four-member committee comprises the party's national vice-president Om Mathur, spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and two MPs — Roopa Ganguly and V D Ram.

The committee members will visit the state and submit a report to Shah, the statement said.

Earlier, the BJP had hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incidents of violence in the state and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo of doing politics while the state was burning.

A clash had broken out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession at Raniganj, near Asansol, on Monday. One person was allegedly hacked to death while a deputy commissioner of police had lost a hand after being hit by a bomb.

#Asansol #BJP President Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

