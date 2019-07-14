App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

4-lane highway for Kartarpur Sahib to be ready by Sept 30: Govt

The construction work on the highway to the international border is progressing in full swing and half of the work of the entire project is already complete, a statement said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A four-lane highway linking Gurdaspur-Amritsar road to the international border for pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan will be ready by September-end, an official release said on July 14.

The construction work on the highway to the international border is progressing in full swing and half of the work of the entire project is already complete, the statement added.

The 4.19 km-long highway is being built at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

Close

The government of India had approved the development of the Karatarpur Sahib corridor project on November 22 last year.

related news

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on November 26, the statement said.

The land acquisition process for the project was initiated on January 14 this year and concluded on May 21.

The construction of bridge substructure, including its piling and pile caps has been completed on the Indian side, the statement said, adding the works of casting piers and piers caps is under progress along with the girder casting work.

So far three technical level talks have been held with the Pakistani technical team to discuss issues related to this project such as zero point coordinates, finished road level, width of bridge at zero point.

During the talks, the Pakistani authorities were also apprised of the fact that India was building the bridge on the Ravi Creek on the Indian side of international border and requested Pakistan to construct a bridge on Budhi Ravi Channel on their side, the statement said.

But the Pakistani side initially proposed road on embankment and later on the proposed causeway.

Both these options are not acceptable to India as there will be danger to the habitations on the Indian side in case of flood while the road too will not be an all-weather one, it said.
First Published on Jul 14, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kartarpur corridor

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.