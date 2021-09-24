Delhi's most-wanted gangster Jitender Gogi, 2 others killed in court shootout

Representative image (Shutterstock)

Three persons, including Delhi's most-wanted gangster Jitender Gogi, have died in a shootout in Delhi's Rohini court on September 24, police said.

Gogi was shot dead by 'rivals' while being presented at the court.

The attackers, dressed as lawyers, opened fire on Gogi, killing him on the spot. The Delhi Police's Special Cell killed the two attackers as a shootout ensued. In all, the shootout left four people dead, reports said.

"Two criminals opened fire at gangster (Jitender Mann) 'Gogi' when he was taken to the (Rohini) court for a hearing. In retaliation, police shot dead both the attackers. One of them was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000." Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told news agency ANI

Gogi was arrested in March under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. He had 19 cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, carjackings and robberies booked against him.

Born as Jitender Mann, Gogi, 30, had started dealing in property after dropping out of school and taken to crime after his father’s death in 2010.