4 changes that Twitter may see as Elon Musk takes over the company

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion days after he proposed his “best and final offer” in a not-so-surprise move. The world’s richest man, who slowly built his stake in the company and soon became the majority individual shareholder in the microblogging site, has long advocated for several changes to Twitter.

Twitter and Musk said on Monday that they had reached an agreement for the Tesla boss to acquire the company and take it private. They deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Here are some "significant improvements" that Musk has proposed over the recent time for Twitter.

1) An edit button Elon Musk has suggested the introduction of an edit feature in Twitter even before he became the largest shareholder. He continued to press for it recently as well.

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," Twitter posted on its communications account. "No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll," it added, poking fun at the Tesla CEO.

73.6 percent users said yes to the edit button. 2) Twitter Blue

Just a couple of weeks ago, Musk came up with some key suggestions for Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription that offers access to premium features and customisations. The SpaceX CEO suggested that all users signing up for Twitter Blue should get an authentication checkmark – one that is different from “official account” blue tick and should have no advertisements. He also said that with ads, corporations have a larger say in policy if Twitter is dependent on advertising money.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” the 50-year-old tweeted.

The billionaire also added that if the paid subscription expires, the check mark should go away too or bots and scammers will just sign up for a few months. He added that prices should be around $2 a month and a year’s fee has to be paid up front. After proper checks on the payment, the check mark should be given only after a good two months.

3) Pay in Dogecoin

Musk also suggested that Twitter Blue service payments can be made through cryptocurrency Dogecoin. He said this while replying to an Argentinian national about reducing the cost of Blue when he said that may be the payments can also be made through Dogecoin.

4) Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to a homeless shelter

Musk in a poll asked users if the social networking firm's San Francisco headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter as not a lot of people are working there during the pandemic.

The poll gained over a million votes in less than a day, with more than 90 per cent saying "yes".

The poll even found rival Jeff Bezos’ endorsement.

Musk even created a poll to delete the ‘w’ in Twitter with options ‘yes’ and ‘of course’. Several of these tweets have been deleted since, it is not clear why.

Musk had last month tweeted a poll asking if Twitter adheres to free speech.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” he asked, adding “the consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.” Over 70 percent users voted “No”.

He then asked if a new platform was needed as the poll results said Twitter failed to “adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.”

"Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," Musk said in a letter to the Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor after he made his offer to buy the company. It remains to be seen how many of these proposed tweaks make it to the new Twitter.